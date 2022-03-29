CAIPHUS KGOSANA | We may not like Lux, but we don’t have the luxury of ignoring his message
Government needs to engage with Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and the public so we don’t have a repeat of the past
29 March 2022 - 20:31
“Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.