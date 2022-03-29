Clean air is a right. This is what needs to change

The Pretoria high court recently confirmed the constitutional right of the country’s citizens to an environment that isn’t harmful to their health. This includes the right to clean air, as air pollution affects human health, land and water systems, and decreases agricultural yields.

The case, referred to as the “Deadly Air” case, was brought against the government by environmental justice groups groundWork and the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action, represented by the Centre for Environmental Rights. The case concerned air pollution in the Highveld Priority Area (HPA), which includes Ekurhuleni and a large portion of Mpumalanga.

Air pollution levels in the area are often above the legal thresholds specified in the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. These standards are set to protect health and exceeding the thresholds indicates a health risk. There have been small improvements in air quality in the area, but not enough to ensure it complies with established standards.

That these were exceeded was a key aspect of the case and the judgment, which declared that poor air quality in this area is in breach of residents’ constitutional rights to an environment that is not harmful to their health and wellbeing.

The case is important for a number of reasons. The first is that there was no penalty if air quality standards weren’t met. The judgment highlights how important compliance with standards is, as clean air is a constitutional right.

The second is that the court’s finding that air quality is a constitutional right underscores the urgency with which SA needs to act. The hope is that the ruling will help unlock many of the challenges that have hindered improving air quality in this region and across the country.

Air pollution sources and solutions

The sources of air pollution in SA are diverse and complex. Managing them therefore requires a multisectoral approach.

When it comes to pollution in the HPA, the focus is often on industrial emissions, especially from large emitters such as Eskom and chemical giant Sasol. But they aren’t the only sources of pollution there. In many instances the concentrations South Africans breathe at ground level are driven by other, closer sources, including vehicles, veld fires, mining and the burning of waste and fuels, such as wood or coal, for cooking or heating.