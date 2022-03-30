Don’t dare imagine that the pandemic is over. It’s only just begun

We, the special envoys of the WHO director-general on Covid-19, have watched with dismay as the world attempts — too soon, in our opinion — to “get back to normal”.

Doing so is already having significant consequences and these could be disastrous.

Even now, the world is still seeing 50,000 to 70,000 Covid deaths per week. Our public health actions have consequences, always.

As public health measures are dismantled and immunity against the virus wanes (both in vaccinated populations and in those with natural immunity), the vulnerabilities increase and we are going to see more cases and more deaths.

Indeed, in WHO’s European region already, we have seen cases tick up in several countries over the past two weeks. We have seen how Covid is ravaging Hong Kong and other places in Asia — where many people have not even had their full initial course of vaccination. Hospitals there are overwhelmed, unable to cope and unable to help the most severely affected.

We believe this trend will continue and that it could even accelerate.

Large parts of the world are leaving themselves vulnerable to these upsurges in cases and deaths. And we will not know the extent to which the virus is circulating or even if new, potentially more deadly variants are replacing existing ones.

And we will not be protecting our people, if there are no longer masking, social distancing or other hygiene measures in place.

Acting as if the pandemic is over is actually inviting it back into our lives, allowing it to hit us just as hard, harder even, than the first time around. We must adapt to life post-pandemic gradually and based on science.

We call on the world therefore — no, we implore those who can make a difference, and that means everyone, whether on a decision-making, societal or individual level — to act now, before the situation explodes.