×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | To end segregation, how about sending your kid to a township school?

There are many good schools in townships and rural areas, and mixing it up would go a long way to advance integration

30 March 2022 - 18:42

Last year white pupils occupied 62% of the spaces in elite public schools and 55% in private schools, while their black African counterparts occupied 20% and 27% respectively. These percentages were based on pupil enrolments at SA’s top 30 public schools and top 30 private schools, according to their 2021 fee levels. On the other hand, enrolments at all schools across SA, based on the department of basic education’s 2021 annual school survey data, indicated that the average white pupil attended a school that was 68.5% white, 3.3% Indian, 8.5% coloured and 19.6% black. Conversely, the average black pupil attended a school that was 0.9% white, 0.7% Indian, 2.0% coloured and 96.4% black. Former white schools are, on average, the most racially diverse, but they also contribute most to segregation because white and Indian children remain strongly over-represented in these institutions, relative to their numbers in the population...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Government really must sort out this trucking mess Opinion & Analysis
  2. A real leader would’ve quit, but this is Bathabile Dlamini Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The state must prioritise mental healthcare Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Where there’s a Will there’s another way: that slap was just ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Don’t dare imagine that the pandemic is over. It’s only just begun Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | To end segregation, how about sending your kid to a township school? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | It’s book fair season, so allow me to hammer out the chemistry Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Ignoring criminal charges is just part of the ANC process Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot