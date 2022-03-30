JONATHAN JANSEN | Where there’s a Will there’s another way: that slap was just plain wrong
Will Smith’s behaviour was selfish, misguided and a dismal example of how far society still has to go
30 March 2022 - 18:44
What does that almighty slap say about us? For those of you who have been detached from the world in a bunker without wifi, this is what happened. At the 2022 Academy Awards in Hollywood last Sunday night (early Monday in SA), and in front of 16.6-million people, the slap happened. Comedian Chris Rock was on stage doing what comedians do: make fun of everything, including other people. Then, in a tasteless joke, he picked on Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith...
