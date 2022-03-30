TOM EATON | Ignoring criminal charges is just part of the ANC process
It doesn’t see being found guilty of fraud and perjury as reason to resign, but more as something quirky on a CV
30 March 2022 - 18:42
As convicted fraudster and perjurer Bathabile Dlamini clings on as the president of the ANC Women’s League, the nation waits to see if Cyril Ramaphosa will instruct her to step aside, roll gently aside, fall down and twitch slightly to one side, or simply keep doing what she’s been doing, namely, glaring blearily and belligerently at a future she neither understands nor is in any way equipped to meet...
