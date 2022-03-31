HILARY JOFFE | Covid-racked survey may have inflated jobless figures

It is likely there are a lot more people at work in SA than the labour force survey indicates

The latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA is a shocker. It finds that unemployment rose to a record high of above 35% in the fourth quarter despite an increase in jobs, because so many more folk were looking for work. It shows, too, that employment declined by more than 3% in 2021 even though the economy recovered from the worst of Covid to grow by almost 5%. Total job losses since the start of the pandemic stand at almost 2-million...