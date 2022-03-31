HILARY JOFFE | Covid-racked survey may have inflated jobless figures
It is likely there are a lot more people at work in SA than the labour force survey indicates
31 March 2022 - 20:19
The latest quarterly labour force survey from Stats SA is a shocker. It finds that unemployment rose to a record high of above 35% in the fourth quarter despite an increase in jobs, because so many more folk were looking for work. It shows, too, that employment declined by more than 3% in 2021 even though the economy recovered from the worst of Covid to grow by almost 5%. Total job losses since the start of the pandemic stand at almost 2-million...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.