×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Confidence to burn: parliament votes for itself in histrionic session

A ‘parliamentary democracy’ is being proposed, but watching MPs this week hints at how that future might pan out

31 March 2022 - 20:20

When the National Assembly building was cloaked in ashes earlier this year, among the suggestions for rehousing honourable members while the structure was being rebuilt (to be completed near the end of Herman Mashaba’s second presidential term, in about 2034) was that a giant marquee be erected in the parking lot. Basically a circus tent, which is an ideal home for the magicians, jugglers, high-rope walkers, ventriloquists, fire-eaters (and breathers), a few lovable clowns and the chorus of choir-donkeys who are our MPs, elected mostly for their ability to mimic just about any barn creature, and do so in unerring unison. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | We may not like Lux, but we don’t have the luxury of ignoring ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. No-confidence motion against Ramaphosa thrown into limbo News
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Sleepless in Soweto: Dudula young guns blaze trail who knows ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | A gallop into the unknown on the high horse of state failure Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Confidence to burn: parliament votes for itself in histrionic ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Show me the Mani: the ANCYL are a Fikile bunch but this doesn’t add ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Architect without a plan? Good luck with that house of cards Opinion & Analysis
  4. HILARY JOFFE | Covid-racked survey may have inflated jobless figures Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | SA’s future is in your hands, Masemola. Let’s hope you’re cop to it Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails
'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...