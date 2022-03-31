PATRICK BULGER | Confidence to burn: parliament votes for itself in histrionic session

A ‘parliamentary democracy’ is being proposed, but watching MPs this week hints at how that future might pan out

When the National Assembly building was cloaked in ashes earlier this year, among the suggestions for rehousing honourable members while the structure was being rebuilt (to be completed near the end of Herman Mashaba’s second presidential term, in about 2034) was that a giant marquee be erected in the parking lot. Basically a circus tent, which is an ideal home for the magicians, jugglers, high-rope walkers, ventriloquists, fire-eaters (and breathers), a few lovable clowns and the chorus of choir-donkeys who are our MPs, elected mostly for their ability to mimic just about any barn creature, and do so in unerring unison. ..