EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Feel sorry for the poor, not for perjurer Bathabile Dlamini

The former minister refuses to reckon with the seriousness of her conviction while the ANC lacks moral authority to act swiftly against a convict

The idea that being convicted of perjury is not a serious matter is a gigantic lie. Perjury undermines constitutionalism, and we should not normalise such criminal dishonesty...