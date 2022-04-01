EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Feel sorry for the poor, not for perjurer Bathabile Dlamini
The former minister refuses to reckon with the seriousness of her conviction while the ANC lacks moral authority to act swiftly against a convict
01 April 2022 - 13:04
The idea that being convicted of perjury is not a serious matter is a gigantic lie. Perjury undermines constitutionalism, and we should not normalise such criminal dishonesty...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.