CAIPHUS KGOSANA | A dribble, a drub, an own goal and ... ah, finally, some hope

Last week held the usual fury for SA thanks to Bafana Bafana and ANC, but a positive development gave a welcome break

I was going to pen a furious rant on Bafana Bafana, who went to play France last week and embarrassed a whole nation. I’m fuming!..