Coal comfort: Aussies put their mines ahead of climate change

Australia is paying the price for being slow to harness renewables, but then it is heavily invested in mining

Global warming: the long-term heating of Earth’s climate system observed since the pre-industrial period (between 1850 and 1900) due to human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels. All countries are affected by it, especially coral regions such as the Maldives and Tuvalu in the Indian and Pacific oceans respectively. Few, however, expected Australia would be badly impacted by global warming, but affected it surely is...