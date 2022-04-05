TONY LEON | Is SA going to hell or to heal? Well, it depends on how you look at it
Realistically, the evidence supports both optimism and pessimism, albeit with a tilt towards the latter
05 April 2022 - 20:09
Are you an optimist or a declinist? Or to use the old cliché, do you see the bottle as half full or half empty...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.