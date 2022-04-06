JONATHAN JANSEN | Unterhalter’s treatment shows SA is still stuck in apartheid mode

It’s time our interactions were based on each other’s bona fides, not racial nativism, but that takes leadership

Where are we in terms of race relations almost 30 years since the end of legal apartheid? We should be concerned by some truly disturbing events in the past few days. The one is the announcement that AfriForum is linking up with a conservative coloured grouping, allegedly to build self-reliance in this community. An outspoken white, Afrikaans, ethnic group is looking to bruin Afrikaners to lift themselves from poverty. Why is such nonsense surfacing and why would AfriForum even care about those they deride as kleurlinge? For one, it fits perfectly within a racial backwardness that accepts the old classification systems as real. In other words, there are Zulus and Sothos and coloureds who need our development attention as ethnic groups...