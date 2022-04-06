WILD TIMES
NADINE DREYER | Trumpet the truth: girls rock in the elephant world
There’s nothing bikini about the animals. Everything is full-size, including their formidable mother skills
06 April 2022 - 20:13
I thought the world’s largest land mammal would be a great subject with which to kick off Wild Times, a new fortnightly column combining my passion for wildlife photography and love for the African bush. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.