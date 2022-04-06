×

Opinion & Analysis

Premium blender: the brewing of Black Coffee

From humble beginnings in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the African king of music is taking over the world

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
06 April 2022 - 14:07

It felt like the inevitable had been realised. Like the bones thrown decades ago had been read and fulfilled. When Black Coffee stepped on stage at the prestigious Grammy Awards at the weekend to accept his award for Best Dance/Electronic Album it was confirmation that the world has finally seen the African king of music as we do...

