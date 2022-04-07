EDITORIAL | Diepsloot: policing, governance and social crises are all to blame

Citizens blame the police, but they are also shackled thanks to those who have robbed SA through corruption and ineptitude

The day after Elvis Nyathi was brutally murdered by his neighbours in Diepsloot, the police minister and commissioner were among the first government representatives to arrive. According to his friends and family, the father of four was not a criminal, but might have made the mistake of being undocumented and living in SA. Our constitution is clear that there are no crimes punishable by death in this country of 11 officials languages, nine provinces and laws that allow us to marry who we like. In this same country of the best constitution in the world, Elvis Nyathi’s crime was punished by death...