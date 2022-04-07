MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC leadership candidates are on trial, but the party is already guilty

If the ANC delegates cared more for the party, the likes of Gumede would not even be in the running

While many this weekend will be watching the outcome of the ANC eThekwini region to see if Zandile Gumede or Thabani Nyawose emerge victorious in the chairpersonship contest, the nexus question is why it is even a contest in the first place...