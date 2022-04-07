MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC leadership candidates are on trial, but the party is already guilty
If the ANC delegates cared more for the party, the likes of Gumede would not even be in the running
07 April 2022 - 20:33
While many this weekend will be watching the outcome of the ANC eThekwini region to see if Zandile Gumede or Thabani Nyawose emerge victorious in the chairpersonship contest, the nexus question is why it is even a contest in the first place...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.