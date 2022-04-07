PATRICK BULGER | Keep your shirt on: SA’s hopes are hanging on by fraying threads

Amid decay and malaise, ordinary people are reaching new heights to keep our chances of success alive

We were driving on a broken road somewhere near the edge of the Vaal Dam when my friend and passenger remarked: “It’s funny how things have turned out in South Africa just like Eugene Terre Blanche said they would, but not for the same reasons.” The devil loves an idle mouth and it’s true my navigational prowess had brought us (like SA perhaps?) to a road going nowhere. We had time to burn, not to mention 93-octane petrol at R21.35 per litre. And time to ponder our “failing state’’...