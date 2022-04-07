PATRICK BULGER | Keep your shirt on: SA’s hopes are hanging on by fraying threads
Amid decay and malaise, ordinary people are reaching new heights to keep our chances of success alive
07 April 2022 - 20:34
We were driving on a broken road somewhere near the edge of the Vaal Dam when my friend and passenger remarked: “It’s funny how things have turned out in South Africa just like Eugene Terre Blanche said they would, but not for the same reasons.” The devil loves an idle mouth and it’s true my navigational prowess had brought us (like SA perhaps?) to a road going nowhere. We had time to burn, not to mention 93-octane petrol at R21.35 per litre. And time to ponder our “failing state’’...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.