×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: RE

SUE DE GROOT | Remind me why we’re back here — or never mind, it’s just a revolution

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
07 April 2022 - 20:33 By SUE DE GROOT

Those who still relish the feel of paper in their hands might have noticed that on Sunday I wrote about the conglomeration of English words that begin with “con”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Architect without a plan? Good luck with that house of cards Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here Opinion & Analysis
  3. UNATHI MPHENDU | ‘Embattled’: a beleaguered word that needs clarification Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | If you must insist on smashing food, please don’t go the whole ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Set those freezing Berserkers on fire before they run amok Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Keep your shirt on: SA’s hopes are hanging on by fraying ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Remind me why we’re back here — or never mind, it’s just a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Viva, Motlanthe, viva! Finally an ANC member champions humanity Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC leadership candidates are on trial, but the party is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Diepsloot: policing, governance and social crises are all to blame Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win