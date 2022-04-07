TOM EATON | Viva, Motlanthe, viva! Finally an ANC member champions humanity

Unlike his gutless colleagues, the man has slammed Putin, so he’ll probably be relegated to the Luthuli House urinal

I don’t know where former president Kgalema Motlanthe sits in the current hierarchy of the ANC, but after this week’s extraordinary condemnation of Vladimir Putin and Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, I suspect he’s lost access to the executive lounge and is headed for the mail room...