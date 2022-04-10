JUSTICE MALALA | Terror mobs rule SA. Now they target Zim expats. Any group could be next

Nelson Mandela must be crying in heaven as the authorities don’t stop or, even worse, encourage these thugs

Sometimes when SA shocks me I go back to our founding fathers to remind myself we were once great — and that perhaps we can be again. In the writings of Albert Luthuli, Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko, Ruth First and many others one can find some of the finest expressions of South African humanist thought and its solidarity with human struggles everywhere. I found it hard last week to find passages that would make me feel better about where this country is as a nation...