Public relations 101: failing to plan is planning to fail

You can’t slap a Band-Aid on it

There are no quick fixes when it comes to crisis recovery. This is evidenced by Deloitte’s Global Crisis Management Report, which indicates that fewer than 30% of c-suite executives who’ve experienced a crisis say their reputations recovered in less than a year, with 16% claiming it took four years or more. Financial and operational crises experienced similar long recovery times. The road to recovery is a long one, with 70% stating that it took more than a year for their corporate reputations to recover.

As one of its most valuable attributes, corporate reputation can make or break a brand for consumers. Here are three recent brand blunders that prove crisis management is important:

Burger King gets it all wrong on Women’s Day 2021

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2021, Burger King’s UK division tweeted that “women belong in the kitchen” followed by two further tweets saying “if they want to, of course”, and then next announcing the fast-food chain’s new scholarship programme aimed at helping women attain a degree in culinary arts and reduce the gender gap in the restaurant industry.

What was meant to capture attention did so, but for the wrong reasons. While the campaign first appeared in print and was interpreted as ironic, using the same direction on social media did not have the same effect. Many ignored the subsequent tweets and fixated on the first, resulting in a backlash for a seemingly sexist statement that resulted in Burger King appearing completely tone-deaf.

The tweet was eventually deleted and an apology was issued. While Burger King hoped the attention would spark interest and support for the scholarship programme, for many the damage was already done.

Volkswagen’s proverbial slap in the face

After Volkswagen’s infamous Dieselgate scandal a few years ago, one would think that the world’s largest automotive manufacturer would tread lightly. Well, think again.

In 2020, the German conglomerate posted a video on Instagram promoting its latest Golf 8, with a giant white hand flicking a black person away from the car and into a restaurant by the name of Petit Colon — French for Little Colonist. Given that Volkswagen was founded in 1937 under the Nazi regime, one would assume that anything race-related would be approached with extreme caution.