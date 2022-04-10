WENDY KNOWLER | Credit card chargeback is a real thing. Just ask your bank

Reversing credit card charges if sellers don’t play ball works. Banks just need a little nudging from time to time

Exactly a decade ago — April 2012 — I began a consumer column with the words: “If you own a credit card, there’s a good chance you’ve been using it for years without ever having heard the term ‘chargeback’, much less understood how it could work for you.”..