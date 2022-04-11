TOM EATON | The right stuff? The ANC has killed SA’s appetite for democracy
Many of us have reached a point where some nasty forms of government look better than misrule by arrogant criminals
11 April 2022 - 20:08
As the ANC in eThekwini celebrates the return to high office of a woman about to stand trial for fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, a few die-hard idealists have tried to muster some of that righteous, mid-2010s, Zuma-Must-Fall outrage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.