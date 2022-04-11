TOM EATON | The right stuff? The ANC has killed SA’s appetite for democracy

Many of us have reached a point where some nasty forms of government look better than misrule by arrogant criminals

As the ANC in eThekwini celebrates the return to high office of a woman about to stand trial for fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering, a few die-hard idealists have tried to muster some of that righteous, mid-2010s, Zuma-Must-Fall outrage...