BOOK REVIEW | Non-racialism is dead. Good riddance or a tragedy?
Ismail Lagardien argues that non-racialism is an ANC public relations stunt, but his view needs to be taken further
12 April 2022 - 19:52
Among the many interesting arguments Ismail Lagardien advances in his excellent book Too White to be Coloured, Too Coloured to be Black is one that supports the claim that non-racialism has failed. It is worth rehearsing and critiquing his argument, and building on it, because the yearning for the concept remains potent in some South African quarters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.