BOOK REVIEW | Non-racialism is dead. Good riddance or a tragedy?

Ismail Lagardien argues that non-racialism is an ANC public relations stunt, but his view needs to be taken further

Among the many interesting arguments Ismail Lagardien advances in his excellent book Too White to be Coloured, Too Coloured to be Black is one that supports the claim that non-racialism has failed. It is worth rehearsing and critiquing his argument, and building on it, because the yearning for the concept remains potent in some South African quarters...