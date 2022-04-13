EDITORIAL | Parliament cleared Mkhize but this is just the beginning

The former health minister won the ethics matter because MPs chose to focus on just one subsection of the code of ethics

Disgraced former health minister Zweli Mkhize won a battle in parliament this week when its ethics committee cleared him of contravening the MPs’ code of ethics. He and his supporters — who are dreaming of defeating President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December — are probably in high spirits now. But their war is far from won, even if ANC MPs managed to sneak the clearance through on a technicality...