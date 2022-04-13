JONATHAN JANSEN | Get your heads out the sand, VCs, and tackle campus violence

There are many reasons for this behaviour and vice-chancellors need to put fear aside and act or it will persist

The vice-chancellors (VCs) of SA’s 26 public universities are a rather timid lot. Since Adam Habib left Johannesburg’s Wits university and Saleem Badat moved on from Rhodes in Makhanda, higher education has been starved of public intellectual leadership at the top of the academic pyramid. Most of my colleagues keep their heads down out of fear of reprisals or not realising what a powerful platform they have on which to speak truth to power on behalf of the powerless...