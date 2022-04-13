TOM EATON | To survive climate change, Durban needs a leadership change
Functional cities can adapt to climate change, but at the weekend the region chose slow extinction over evolution
13 April 2022 - 20:37
The grief in eThekwini is total. The images – of highways turned into rivers, collapsing hillsides dragging homes away with them, mountains of garbage and debris dumped on ruined beaches – are apocalyptic. But they will not be the last...
