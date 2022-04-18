EDITORIAL | SA’s rescuers need all the help we can give

Amid one of the worst natural disasters in SA’s history, search and rescue teams must be given all the assistance they need

The work done by rescue workers, police officials, divers, traffic officers, firefighters and emergency personnel often goes unnoticed in ordinary times. Attending to road accident scenes, braving dams and rivers for missing people and dousing deadly fires are all in a day’s work for those dedicating their lives to helping others. There is nothing glamorous about their jobs. It is, however, in extraordinary times like these that the man in the street pauses to appreciate the work done by people such as Sgt Busisiswe Mjwara. She and her support dog K9 Leah died during a search operation in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where the death toll from one of the worst floods in our history is more than 440 with dozens of people still missing...