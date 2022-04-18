×

Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Climate change is killing South Africans because our politicians don’t care

We need serious political leaders who place national wellbeing at the centre of their politics

18 April 2022 - 21:56 By Songezo Zibi

By Sunday, the death toll from the heavy rain and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal stood at 443, with over 350 of these fatalities being in the eThekwini metro. More than 40,000 people have left their homes because they have either been flooded, destroyed or are at risk of flooding. About 63 are reported missing...

