SONGEZO ZIBI | Climate change is killing South Africans because our politicians don’t care
We need serious political leaders who place national wellbeing at the centre of their politics
18 April 2022 - 21:56
By Sunday, the death toll from the heavy rain and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal stood at 443, with over 350 of these fatalities being in the eThekwini metro. More than 40,000 people have left their homes because they have either been flooded, destroyed or are at risk of flooding. About 63 are reported missing...
