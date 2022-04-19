Kenyan atheists: why accurate numbers are hard to come by

The accuracy of statistics on religious affiliations in sub-Saharan Africa is questionable. This makes it difficult to assess religious trends.

The issue has come to the fore recently in Kenya with the release of statistics around religious affiliation. In particular, the fact that the census showed 1.6% of Kenyans identified themselves as atheists, agnostics or as following no religion. In the parlance of the census, they were classified as “nones”.

But is this number accurate? I think it’s doubtful. There are two major reasons why.

The first is that religious statistics are highly politicised because they’re associated with ethnicity and politics. Across the continent, there has generally been a tendency by politicians to co-opt religious leadership for their campaigns.

According to some surveys, people generally trust religious leaders more than politicians. It therefore makes sense for politicians to enlist these leaders.

Anthropologists Yonatan N Gez, Nadia Beider and Helga Dickow point to a number of examples in their study on this issue. In Chad, for instance, due to the protracted civil war between 1965 and 1979, the 2009 census was withheld due to implications for the demographic balance of Muslims and Christians. And in Nigeria, Muslim leaders threatened to boycott the national census if the category of “religion” was included in the questionnaire.