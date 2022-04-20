×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Lack of action against fraudsters breeds even more corruption

That government employees caught defrauding the state of social grants are still employed says a lot about our leadership

20 April 2022 - 20:29

Ordinarily, we should find it easy to applaud the government for recouping R12.6m from fraudsters. When the fraudsters happen to be the very people employed by the state, the issue assumes a different level of concern. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | C’mon, Eskom, please lighten the load for all of us Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA’s rescuers need all the help we can give Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Parliament cleared Mkhize but this is just the beginning Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Water cheek! Who are we to question the KZN premier’s priorities? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Lack of action against fraudsters breeds even more corruption Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | From Paris with obsession: this city is one for the books Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Rhoda less travelled: Kadalie never came to the party Opinion & Analysis
  5. NADINE DREYER | Amazons of the jungle: never ever mess with this mama Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?