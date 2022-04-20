EDITORIAL | Lack of action against fraudsters breeds even more corruption
That government employees caught defrauding the state of social grants are still employed says a lot about our leadership
20 April 2022 - 20:29
Ordinarily, we should find it easy to applaud the government for recouping R12.6m from fraudsters. When the fraudsters happen to be the very people employed by the state, the issue assumes a different level of concern. ..
