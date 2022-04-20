JENNIFER PLATT | From Paris with obsession: this city is one for the books
This year there has been a noteworthy number of novels with Paris in the title and as the setting
20 April 2022 - 20:29
Last week I wrote about how integral a setting is to a book. This week I noticed it can be quite detrimental to the story as well...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.