×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | The Rhoda less travelled: Kadalie never came to the party

Rhoda Kadalie was a principled activist from a lost generation, who thumbed her nose at the establishment

20 April 2022 - 20:28

At some point she was going to klap you. You would not know where, when or perhaps even why, but Rhoda Kadalie would give you that metaphorical slap when you least expected it. That’s how she was, that’s who she was: stubborn, argumentative and opinionated. I should also add interesting, thoughtful and fiercely independent. If you wanted to be Rhoda’s friend, you would have to learn to live with that mix of qualities, the combination of which made this remarkable South African persona...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Get your heads out the sand, VCs, and tackle campus violence Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Unterhalter’s treatment shows SA is still stuck in apartheid ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Where there’s a Will there’s another way: that slap was just ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Fearing f*k*l is one thing, but to do f*k*l is almost criminal Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Ukraine: another example of some being more equal than others Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | Don’t leave talented pupils stranded, build bridges for them Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Water cheek! Who are we to question the KZN premier’s priorities? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Lack of action against fraudsters breeds even more corruption Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | From Paris with obsession: this city is one for the books Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Rhoda less travelled: Kadalie never came to the party Opinion & Analysis
  5. NADINE DREYER | Amazons of the jungle: never ever mess with this mama Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?