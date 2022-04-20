JONATHAN JANSEN | The Rhoda less travelled: Kadalie never came to the party

Rhoda Kadalie was a principled activist from a lost generation, who thumbed her nose at the establishment

At some point she was going to klap you. You would not know where, when or perhaps even why, but Rhoda Kadalie would give you that metaphorical slap when you least expected it. That’s how she was, that’s who she was: stubborn, argumentative and opinionated. I should also add interesting, thoughtful and fiercely independent. If you wanted to be Rhoda’s friend, you would have to learn to live with that mix of qualities, the combination of which made this remarkable South African persona...