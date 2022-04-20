Rhoda Kadalie was fierce and had a mind of her own, like it or not

To those of us who served with her for almost five years as fellow human rights commissioners, she was an absolute professional in taking her share of the work. She requested that she be based in the Western Cape, where a provincial office was to be established. She was the presence of the commission in the Western Cape. She undertook her duties and submitted her reports diligently. In retrospect though, I have become convinced that was an unwise decision. She became too regionally focused, and she became alienated from her colleagues and saw no need to practise collegiality.

To many of us Kadalie came to the commission with a reputation as a feminist scholar, a protégé of Prof Jakes Gerwel, a graduate of the prestigious Institute for Social Sciences at The Hague and a budding academic at the University of the Western Cape. She left all that to serve full-time as a member of the Human Rights Commission.

At the commission she soon established a reputation as an argumentative, opinionated and a feisty woman. In the context of the commission these were all admirable qualities. But at the extreme end of that she was divisive and largely struggled to work collegially. She could pick up quarrels with members of staff of the commission over the most minor infringements.

Soon enough she took sides with the late Helen Suzman, a part-time member of the commission, the doyen of SA’s liberal politics, about the extent to which the commission qua commission could send mixed messages to the community at large about human rights and their protection. Though not a lawyer, she fiercely took issue with our legal colleagues and staff about human rights law and the decisions of the commission.