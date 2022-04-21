EDITORIAL | SA knows it has hit rock bottom and it shows

It remains to be seen if politicians understand why the finance minister refused to let government handle relief funds

This past weekend the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2022-04-17-moves-to-prevent-corruption-free-for-all-as-kzn-picks-up-the-pieces-after-catastrophic-floods/) led with a story on the government considering involving an independent agency to manage flood disaster relief funds to “account for every cent”. This was our own finance minister Enoch Godongwana saying it would be a way of insulating the funds from corruption. On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that “corruption hyenas” eyeing the billions of rand in public money allocated to rebuild KwaZulu-Natal will not see a cent. The independently administered Solidarity Fund has since agreed to manage the funds...