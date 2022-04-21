PATRICK BULGER | Ukraine: A false dawn for globalisation’s Age of Aquarius

West’s response to Putin’s war has been lauded but it can’t disguise the train smash that threatens the one-world ideal

Appalling scenes that bear testimony to the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine play out on our TV screens with numbing routine now. We witness the tragedy of ordinary people, their livelihoods and the lives of their loved ones extinguished in the molten-metal fury. It’s heartbreaking stuff, a bitter wake-up for those who had imagined Europe would never again experience the misery that attended World War 2. But history has caught up with modern Europe and the world. Globalisation’s Age of Aquarius has met its match...