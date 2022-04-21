A WORD IN THE HAND: ICE

SUE DE GROOT | I scream, you scream for icebergs to sink the fat down this rabbit hole

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

The first person to accuse me of going down rabbit holes (unfairly, I thought) was an English professor in his red-pen comments on my (overly long but excellent, I thought) essay about the lacklustre literary figures of the 1930s...