A WORD IN THE HAND: ICE
SUE DE GROOT | I scream, you scream for icebergs to sink the fat down this rabbit hole
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
21 April 2022 - 19:41
The first person to accuse me of going down rabbit holes (unfairly, I thought) was an English professor in his red-pen comments on my (overly long but excellent, I thought) essay about the lacklustre literary figures of the 1930s...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.