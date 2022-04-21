×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: ICE

SUE DE GROOT | I scream, you scream for icebergs to sink the fat down this rabbit hole

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
21 April 2022 - 19:41 By Sue de Groot

The first person to accuse me of going down rabbit holes (unfairly, I thought) was an English professor in his red-pen comments on my (overly long but excellent, I thought) essay about the lacklustre literary figures of the 1930s...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Remind me why we’re back here — or never mind, it’s just a ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Architect without a plan? Good luck with that house of cards Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | What are you wading for? Vamoose! The violent imposter is here Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | If you must insist on smashing food, please don’t go the whole ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Set those freezing Berserkers on fire before they run amok Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Ukraine: A false dawn for globalisation’s Age of Aquarius Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | SA knows it has hit rock bottom and it shows Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | I scream, you scream for icebergs to sink the fat down this ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | If the Queen and Barbie can come together, anything can happen Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Death’s message: Thabo Masebe became who we must become Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?