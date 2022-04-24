I have a beef with this bully: climate change must be tackled head-on

Climate change is now so tangible that it is staring us down like an intimidating bully on the proverbial playground.

The bully stands as a cumulus tower out over the Indian Ocean, looking back at the land and lives it has devoured, without regard for the souls it has destroyed. Its indifference to sentient life will ensure it devours millions more.

In the midst of devastating tragedy, as mothers mourn the loss of their children and brothers distress over the deaths of their siblings, we must confront the reality. A confrontation will compel us to invest more energy into fighting the bully and reduce it forthcoming death toll in generations to come.