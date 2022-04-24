Read my tips: this is how to get SA’s kids to read more

SA’s reading crisis will not be solved by increased access to books, but rather by enabling skilled educators

April 23 is a significant date for world literature. On this date in 1616, legendary literary figures William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega all died. It is also the date of birth or death of other prominent authors such as Maurice Druon, Haldor K Laxness, Vladimir Nabokov, Josep Pla and Manuel Mejía Vallejo...