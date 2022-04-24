WILLIAM GUMEDE | On Russia, SA is its own worst enemy
Unlike its Brics partners, the ANC government has backed the Ukraine war aggressor while getting nothing in return
24 April 2022 - 17:04
SA has much to learn from how vigorously its Brics partners India, China and Brazil have defended their own strategic interests in their relationships with Russia during the Ukraine conflict. SA’s positioning in the Russia-Ukraine war has been at best naive and at worst lap-dog-like — both destructive to the country’s economy, stability and trading relations with non-Brics countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.