WILLIAM GUMEDE | On Russia, SA is its own worst enemy

Unlike its Brics partners, the ANC government has backed the Ukraine war aggressor while getting nothing in return

SA has much to learn from how vigorously its Brics partners India, China and Brazil have defended their own strategic interests in their relationships with Russia during the Ukraine conflict. SA’s positioning in the Russia-Ukraine war has been at best naive and at worst lap-dog-like — both destructive to the country’s economy, stability and trading relations with non-Brics countries...