BOOK REVIEW | Here’s the thing: living is bloody hard, let’s be honest

This collection of essays, beautifully tackling depression, family and online lynch mobs, could be sold as a humorous book, but its best moments are serious

She was 11 when she first wished she were dead. But killing yourself takes a bit of work, and she could not figure out how to do it. At that very young age, she fantasised about her non-existence: “I have started to think of death. I start to think of suicide. I think of it often now. I want to leave my body, but I don’t want to go anywhere. I have no idea how to do that, how to escape myself. I have resorted to living with self-hatred instead.”..