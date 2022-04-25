×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

BOOK REVIEW | Here’s the thing: living is bloody hard, let’s be honest

This collection of essays, beautifully tackling depression, family and online lynch mobs, could be sold as a humorous book, but its best moments are serious

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
25 April 2022 - 18:24

She was 11 when she first wished she were dead. But killing yourself takes a bit of work, and she could not figure out how to do it. At that very young age, she fantasised about her non-existence: “I have started to think of death. I start to think of suicide. I think of it often now. I want to leave my body, but I don’t want to go anywhere. I have no idea how to do that, how to escape myself. I have resorted to living with self-hatred instead.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Read my tips: this is how to get SA’s kids to read more Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | Cult killer Cecilia Steyn’s cop husband knew nothing? Not so fast News
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | From Paris with obsession: this city is one for the books Opinion & Analysis
  4. BOOK REVIEW | Waking up sleeping apartheid dogs who got away with murder Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK REVIEW | Non-racialism is dead. Good riddance or a tragedy? Opinion & Analysis
  6. JENNIFER PLATT | Book sales tick-tock up thanks to the net’s ‘literary nerds’ Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe’s women-only rangers fight both poachers and poverty Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Child malnutrition needs our attention now Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | We mark another Freedom Day imprisoned by years of ANC neglect Opinion & Analysis
  4. BOOK REVIEW | Here’s The Thing: Living is bloody hard, let’s be honest Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Contactless or reckless? Tap and pause to think about your ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer