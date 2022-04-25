BOOK REVIEW | Here’s the thing: living is bloody hard, let’s be honest
This collection of essays, beautifully tackling depression, family and online lynch mobs, could be sold as a humorous book, but its best moments are serious
25 April 2022 - 18:24
She was 11 when she first wished she were dead. But killing yourself takes a bit of work, and she could not figure out how to do it. At that very young age, she fantasised about her non-existence: “I have started to think of death. I start to think of suicide. I think of it often now. I want to leave my body, but I don’t want to go anywhere. I have no idea how to do that, how to escape myself. I have resorted to living with self-hatred instead.”..
