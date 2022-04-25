×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Child malnutrition needs our attention now

Children’s Resource Centre has invited us to join a movement to find long-term solutions, but government must also act

25 April 2022 - 19:44

A Cape Town-based social movement has taken it upon itself to tackle malnutrition among children. Now, more than ever, this is a problem that should receive our utmost attention. Food prices are skyrocketing while our unemployment numbers are going through the roof. In an article published on social justice media website New Frame (https://www.newframe.com/sas-children-are-hungry-for-mass-based-support/) on Monday, Children’s Resource Centre (CRC) founder Marcus Solomon is quoted as saying: “Our kids are in a terrible state.” ..

