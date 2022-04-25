TOM EATON | We mark another Freedom Day imprisoned by years of ANC neglect
Our education department needs educating and power utility needs power. No wonder our youth don’t want to vote
25 April 2022 - 19:44
In a move that will revolutionise SA’s justice system and bring considerable relief to criminals everywhere, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Monday argued that if you stab someone in the head and grab their wallet, you can’t be prosecuted for attempted murder or armed robbery because it was your fingers, rather than you, committing the crime...
