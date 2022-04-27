EDITORIAL | The sins of the fathers: Freedom Day is a hollow reminder of our leaders’ failings
Almost three decades on, our government has let down those who needed freedom the most
27 April 2022 - 18:50
The wailing last week in Nhlungwane, north of Durban, as a crowd gathered at the edge of a stream to mourn the people swept up by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal is a stark contrast to the mass ululation of jubilant South Africans celebrating the victory of the liberation struggle, almost to the day on April 27 1994...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.