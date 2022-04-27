EDITORIAL | The sins of the fathers: Freedom Day is a hollow reminder of our leaders’ failings

Almost three decades on, our government has let down those who needed freedom the most

The wailing last week in Nhlungwane, north of Durban, as a crowd gathered at the edge of a stream to mourn the people swept up by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal is a stark contrast to the mass ululation of jubilant South Africans celebrating the victory of the liberation struggle, almost to the day on April 27 1994...