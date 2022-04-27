EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Freedom Day would be a good idea, but we’re in deeper trouble than you think

Damage to democracy is so serious that we need to focus on that rather than be wistful about a society that doesn’t exist

If you want warm and fuzzy feelings on this cold Freedom Day, do not read beyond this sentence. It will spoil your mood. You have been duly warned. I could not sleep last night because I dreaded the prospect of writing about Freedom Day. I scanned the blogosphere to see what others had to say in the hope of affirming my trepidation that I should not write what I am inclined to. Alas, my addiction to writing honestly (which is not to say you must agree with the conclusions I reach or the route to them) compelled me to sit down and explain myself...