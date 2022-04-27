×

Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Hugh Hefner’s butler blows the Playboy mansion wide open

Forty years after Stefan Tetenbaum wrote the book, it shows why Hef did anything in his power to bar its publication

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
27 April 2022 - 18:50

The butler did it. In this case he only wrote the book, not committed murder. In The Dark Secrets of Playboy, Stefan Tetenbaum, Hugh Hefner’s personal butler, tells who did what. He wrote the memoir of his life working at the Playboy mansion more than 40 years ago, but the book remained unpublished until now. Mostly because Hefner did anything in his power to not have it published. Hefner did not want his secrets out there — for obvious reasons. In an article in US Today, Tetenbaum claimed Hefner’s team stopped him when he wanted to publish his book. “I got threatened,” he alleged. “[They said]: ‘You’re not gonna put this book out or we can find you anywhere you go. You can’t hide from us.’ It was very frightening.”..

