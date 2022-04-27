JONATHAN JANSEN | This is how good schools become dysfunctional

What does the viral video of that Krugersdorp high school tell us about the future of nonracial education in SA?

There is nothing wrong with the mission of Hoërskool Jan de Klerk. “To educate our learners in all areas so that they can go out into the world as well-balanced individuals, make a meaningful contribution to society and lead fulfilling lives.” Nor is there anything wrong with the five values that also appear on the Facebook site of this Krugersdorp high school: respect, excellence, accountability, loyalty, integrity...