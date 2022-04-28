EDITORIAL | Joburg mayor’s real test is to get the right city manager

Placing on leave the man who has been acting in that position is a start towards making ‘a city of golden opportunities’

City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse made wonderful noises on Freedom Day, pledging that the multiparty government’s commitment to freedom would always be “an everyday act of service to the 6-million residents of Johannesburg”...