EDITORIAL | Joburg mayor’s real test is to get the right city manager
Placing on leave the man who has been acting in that position is a start towards making ‘a city of golden opportunities’
28 April 2022 - 20:48
City of Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse made wonderful noises on Freedom Day, pledging that the multiparty government’s commitment to freedom would always be “an everyday act of service to the 6-million residents of Johannesburg”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.